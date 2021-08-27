Lossless (LSS) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $666,842.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00127415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.98 or 0.98363191 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.88 or 0.00996744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.93 or 0.06647844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

