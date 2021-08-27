$7.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report sales of $7.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.07 million to $7.82 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $26.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,861. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 million, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

