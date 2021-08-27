Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

DLTR stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,556,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,754. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

