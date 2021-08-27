NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $226.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

