Ronit Capital LLP Sells 7,500 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Ronit Capital LLP lowered its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Afya were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth about $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 31.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 51,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 6.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 180,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,382. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

