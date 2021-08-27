Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 1,500 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. 738,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

