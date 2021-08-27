$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.86. 474,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $269.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

