HAPI Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $50.20 or 0.00102337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.00762331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100758 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 340,425 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

