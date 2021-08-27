Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells 5,177 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 406,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

