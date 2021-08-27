Brian J. Wendling Sells 5,356 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BATRA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,000. The company has a market capitalization of $271.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,782,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 414,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.