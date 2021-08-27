Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Movado Group stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 315,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,787. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172 in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.