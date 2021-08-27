Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.35 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS.

MOMO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.40. Momo has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.