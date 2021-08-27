Ronit Capital LLP Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. ViacomCBS accounts for about 2.7% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,803,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,688,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.