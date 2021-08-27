Ronit Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 102,000 Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Gores Holdings VI makes up approximately 1.5% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ronit Capital LLP owned 0.30% of Gores Holdings VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gores Holdings VI by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,394,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHVI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,363. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

