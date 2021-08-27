Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

