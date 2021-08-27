Ronit Capital LLP Has $8.83 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 61.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 7.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 650,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,054. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,786.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

