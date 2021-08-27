Anchor (ANCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $12,558.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00761531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00100737 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

