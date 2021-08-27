Peony (PNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,846.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $47,846.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055760 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 21,333,169 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

