NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) CFO Thomas T. Higgins Sells 50,000 Shares

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $527,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 94,608,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

