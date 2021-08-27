Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 7,622 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 131 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $23,701.83.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.64. 165,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

