Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys 356,680 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

DNUT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,060,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.