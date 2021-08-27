Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys 356,680 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.
DNUT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,060,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $21.69.
DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.