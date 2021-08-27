Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $18.08 on Friday, reaching $382.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,052,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,494,771. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

