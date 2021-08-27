Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08.

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $395,662.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $134,343.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,715. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.31 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $139.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

