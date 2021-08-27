XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,947,232. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion and a PE ratio of -24.86. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPeng stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of XPeng worth $65,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

