XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,947,232. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion and a PE ratio of -24.86. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
