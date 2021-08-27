Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,763,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.