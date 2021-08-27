BonFi Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $315,995.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonFi has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00761531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00100737 BTC.

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

