Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,088,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.10. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

