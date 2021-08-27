Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $565.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.52.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

