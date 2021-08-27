$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report $38.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.77 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $153.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.89 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $226.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CLVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 2,871,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,771. The stock has a market cap of $554.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.65. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

