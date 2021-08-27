THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Tops $164.89 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $164.89 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $10.22 or 0.00020844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00128898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00152945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.76 or 0.98369391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.44 or 0.00994155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06621896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,556,160 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

