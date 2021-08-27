iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $452.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.