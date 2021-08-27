Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.08 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $20.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after buying an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,208. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

