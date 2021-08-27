$254.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post $254.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.41 million and the highest is $258.10 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $495.01. 8,208,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,582. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

