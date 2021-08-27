$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $13.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,153. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 719.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after purchasing an additional 810,496 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,400,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

