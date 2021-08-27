Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $171.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,054. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

