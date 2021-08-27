Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 278,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

