Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.
NYSE PBH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 278,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
