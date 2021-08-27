Penobscot Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 73,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 3,059,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

