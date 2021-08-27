Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

KTB traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 309,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

