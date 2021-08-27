ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 893,067 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.11% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $178,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 461,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,798. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,410. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

