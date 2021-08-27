ARK Investment Management LLC Has $237.77 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $237,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

KTOS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $24.72. 812,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,565. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,136 shares of company stock worth $3,631,769 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

