ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,254,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,633,366 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Pure Storage worth $297,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

PSTG stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,560,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

