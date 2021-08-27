UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.12 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $35.12 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00759049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100743 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

