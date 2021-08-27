Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

NYSE GPI traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $166.21. 136,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,848. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $181.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

