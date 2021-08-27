General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce $19.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.68 billion and the highest is $19.86 billion. General Electric reported sales of $19.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.22 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

General Electric stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,761,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,409. General Electric has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.