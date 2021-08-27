Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,829,917 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 341,157 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 1.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $777,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,927. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $328.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.