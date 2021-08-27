EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $567.00.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $629.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,778. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $301.67 and a 12-month high of $642.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.10.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

