Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,310 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $227.33. 383,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.