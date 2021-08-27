ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.66 Billion Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 5.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.37% of Teladoc Health worth $2,663,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,829 shares of company stock worth $4,908,217. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.12.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

