ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 514,231 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,231 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $1,258,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. 689,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,681. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.