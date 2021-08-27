Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,641,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,950,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,009 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

